Chef Tomm Johnson makes homemade eggnog

(WTNH) — You can skip the store-bought stuff, Chef Tomm Johnson shares his recipe for homemade eggnog.
Ingredients:
6 Egg yolks Pasteurized
3/4 cup Sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons Nutmeg freshly ground
1 cup Whole milk
2 cups Heavy cream
1/4 cup Dark rum (optional)
1 tablespoon Brandy (optional)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
Place yolks, sugar and nutmeg into the bowl of your stand mixer. Mix on high for about 5-6 minutes or until the mixture doubles in volume and turns pale yellow. Add in the milk and heavy cream and mix for about two minutes. This will help with the thickness. Slowly add in the dark rum, and brandy (if you choose). Add vanilla extract, stir until mixed in. Chill, serve and enjoy!