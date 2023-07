Conn. (WTNH) — Are you ready to test your taste buds and spice up your life?

Look no further than the Connecticut Spicy Food Festival this weekend in Willimantic.

Paul and Wendy Petrillo, co-owners of Petrillo’s Fairs and Festival, joined News 8 with Sous Chef Erik Warga, owner of What The Truck, and BBQ and Sous Chef Allie.

The group shared what guests can expect at this weekend’s festival, as well as free kids activities and entertainment at the event.

Find out more about the festival here.