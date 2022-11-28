(WTNH) — Encouraging and promoting economic growth, the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce is holding an event to bring women in business together.

The event is being held on Friday, Dec. 2.

President of the Chamber of Commerce, Yetta Augur, joined News 8 along with the Coordinator of Economic Development and Grant Writing for the Town of Cheshire, Andrew Martelli.

Together, they discussed the upcoming event and what anyone attending could expect.

One thing to expect: an award! Who’s going to win the Business Women’s Alliance Award? Watch the interview above to find out.

Watch the video above for the full interview segment.