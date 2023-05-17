CHESIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Advances in smart devices have improved personal safety and independence for Connecticut’s senior population. One company has created devices that allow elderly residents to age safely at home.

For 13 years, Assisted Living Technologies in Cheshire has been offering some of the most innovative electronic solutions. Now, the company is offering the next generation of devices just in time for the spring and summer months.

These devices assist seniors and those living with disabilities, to improve their quality of life, and to promote independence.

Nick D’Aquila, Vice President at Assisted Living Technologies sat down with News 8’s Alyssa Taglia, to show how the devices work.

Watch the full interview above.