Conn. (WTNH) — The future looks bright, at least when it comes to robotics.

A local teen and her team recently placed in the top 10% out of more than 700 teams at the World Robotics Competition in Dallas, Texas.

News 8’s Ken Houston was joined by Jessica Kile, a 7th grader at St. Bridget School in Cheshire, and Val Mara, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Hartford.

In this interview they discussed the robotics competition, and what goes into building a robot. Watch the full interview above.