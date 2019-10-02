Chicken and pasta with Lisa Rolleri

(WTNH) — Lisa Rolleri make chicken and pasta for an 8 Minute Meal.

Ingredients:

2 large, skinless, boneless Chicken Breasts

2 cloves Garlic finely chopped

2 8 ounce cans of Quartered Artichoke Hearts

1 Jar of julienne Sun-dried Tomatoes in olive oil

2 Heaping Tablespoons Capers

Flour for dredging (approximately 1 Cup)

Salt and Pepper

2 Cups good White Wine (Orvieto, Pinot Grigio or Frescatti).

You want to be able to drink the rest with dinner

Olive Oil

1 Pound Farfalle Pasta

Salt for the water

Directions:

In a flat bowl, combine flour, salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken, covering all sides

In a frying pan, heat the oil and add the garlic, browning slightly. Add the chicken and brown on all sides

Add the cans of artichokes with the juice, tomatoes and capers. Bring to a good simmer until chicken is cooked through. Add wine and heat to make a sauce.

Boil the pasta according to the directions on the package, drain and combine with the chicken.