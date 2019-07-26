Child care options for your family

The new school year is right around the corner. Now is the time to start thinking about child care for your younger ones.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Ryan Loss helps you find the right provider for your family’s needs. There are a variety of resources for parents to use: care.com, area Facebook groups.

You should have a trial day with a prospective childcare provider. As much as someone can come across well during an interview, they may be quite different when they interact with your child.

Overall, take your time and do your due diligence (background check and reference check, Facebook profile) before making your decision