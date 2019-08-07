Choosing the right sport for your child

(WTNH) — There are so many options when it comes to enrolling your child in sports. Psychologist Dr. Anthony Rao helps parents determine which team best suits their child’s needs.

Dr. Anthony Rao holds a Ph.D. in psychology from Vanderbilt University and trained as a pediatric psychologist at Boston Children’s Hospital. He has been interviewed for articles in The New Yorker, The Boston Globe, The Washington Times, The Chicago Tribune, and Parents Magazine, just to name a few.

