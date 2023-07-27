(WTNH) — On Monday, NewsNation will present a special town hall edition of Cuomo called “Crime in America,” where a live audience will have the opportunity to question mayors, law enforcement officials, and business owners.

Cuomo, the host of the weekday primetime show, joined News 8 to discuss “Crime in America.” He explained the types of questions expected from the audience, success stories the audience will hear about in communities across the country, and how people can get more involved where they live.

The two-hour special will air on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. EST.

See the full interview with Cuomo in the video above.