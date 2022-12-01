(WTNH) — Ready, set, RUN!

A great December tradition is continuing in New Haven this weekend when hundreds of runners will hit the pavement for the 38th annual Christopher Martin’s Christmas Run for Children.

The run is scheduled for Dec. 4 and begins at 10:30 a.m.

The hope is to make Christmas a little brighter for children in need in the New Haven area by giving them a toy this year. Over the years, the race has given over 60,000 toys to local children.

Managing Attorney at Law with LTKE Law, Steven Errante, joined News 8 to discuss the fun event.

