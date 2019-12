(WTNH) — Runners will be hitting the pavement for the Christopher Martin’s Road Race in New Haven on Sunday, December 8th.

The mission behind the race is to make the holidays a little bright for children in need in the New Haven area by giving them a toy and a message of love from friends and neighbors.

Registration for the race begins at 8:30am at Christopher Martin’s Restaurant & Pub. The race itself starts at 10:30am.

For more information, watch the interview above.