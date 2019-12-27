Closet cleaning hacks

Breaking News
by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — If you’re looking to get organized in the new year, the cluttered closet is a great place to start. Lifestyle and fashion expert Jeni Elizabeth has easy organization hacks.

-Instead of stacking your clutches in a mess or throwing them in a basket, put them in a mail organizer to save space and their shape.

-Install a rod on the inside of your closet door. Use it to hang your belts or hats for an easy grab. It will also keep them organized and clean.

-Go to your local hardware store and grab metal rings for $1 each and attach to a hanger. They can hold just about anything, like scarves and tote bags. You can also use spare shower curtain rings!

-Use soda can tabs to attach hangers to multiple shirts. This is perfect if you have a ton of the same (short or long sleeve) shirts in a variety of colors. Hang up to four with one hanger using can tabs.

-Use a shoe organizer in a drawer for rolled t-shirts as an awesome space saver.

