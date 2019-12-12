Club Corvette of Connecticut donates 400 toys to Great Holiday Give

(WTNH) — News 8 wants to make sure every child has a toy this holiday season. Thanks to our viewers, we can make that happen.

Club Corvette of Connecticut, along with their sponsor Guilford Texico, helped collect 400 toys and donated them to the morning team to help support the Great Holiday Give.

News 8 is collecting new, unwrapped toys. If you’d like to donate, you can send a toy to our station in New Haven, or come visit us at our toy drive on Saturday, December 14th.

The toy drive is happening at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford. News 8 will be in front of Target inside of the mall from 11:00am until 1:00pm.