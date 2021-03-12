Co-authors talk about getting healthy again post COVID

(WTNH) — Even before COVID-19, more than 50 million Americans and counting were living with autoimmune diseases and chronic illness.

There may be a comprehensive guide to another pandemic hiding in plain sight, which also holds extraordinary parallels for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Steven Phillips and Dana Parish talk about their new book, “Chronic: The Hidden Cause of the Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again,” which examines the diseases that are disabling and killing people around the world.