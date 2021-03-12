Co-authors talk about getting healthy again post COVID

Good Morning CT at Nine
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Even before COVID-19, more than 50 million Americans and counting were living with autoimmune diseases and chronic illness.

There may be a comprehensive guide to another pandemic hiding in plain sight, which also holds extraordinary parallels for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Steven Phillips and Dana Parish talk about their new book, “Chronic: The Hidden Cause of the Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again,” which examines the diseases that are disabling and killing people around the world.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss