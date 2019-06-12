Color-coded flags raise awareness for air quality

As summer approaches, that means hot, humid and hazy days are on the way. A color-coded flag system is raising awareness for air quality.

Through a grant by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Stratford Health Department is using multi-colored flags to let people in the Bridgeport and Stratford areas know about the current air quality. The flags are displayed inside and outside by the department’s community partners.

The Air Visual app determines the air quality and lets the community partners know what color flag to display.

For more information, watch the interview above.