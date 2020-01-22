Color is critical to a healthy diet

(WTNH) — Color is critical when it comes to eating healthy. Registered Dietitian Pat Baird explains the benefits of a colorful diet.
Get Your Blues on with Anthocyanins:
- Anthocyanin gives red/blue/purple color to blueberries, red onions, kidney beans and tomatoes
- The latest research in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that adding a cup of blueberries reduced the risk of heart attack and stroke
- Blood flow and elasticity of blood vessels improved; people had higher levels of anthocyancin in their blood
- This research adds to the growing evidence that blueberries can be part of a healthy eating pattern to improve heart health.
- Easy to add in smoothies, yogurt parfaits, salads, etc.
Go Red, Yellow and Orange with Carotenoids:
- Carotenoids show as bright red, yellow, orange, yellow in foods; over 600 in the family
- They improve immune function, lower risk of vision problems and cancer; some convert to vitamin A, and are best absorbed with fat
- Choose carrots, avocados, tomatoes, summer squash and kale
- Canned, fresh and frozen provide benefits
Curcumin in Tumeric:
- This compound gives tumeric its distinctive color and flavor
- Tumeric is now being studied for its role in osteoarthritis, diabetes and obesity
- There are other compounds is tumeric that appear to inhibit bacteria and fungi in the body