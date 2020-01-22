Color is critical to a healthy diet

(WTNH) — Color is critical when it comes to eating healthy. Registered Dietitian Pat Baird explains the benefits of a colorful diet.

Get Your Blues on with Anthocyanins:

Anthocyanin gives red/blue/purple color to blueberries, red onions, kidney beans and tomatoes

The latest research in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that adding a cup of blueberries reduced the risk of heart attack and stroke

Blood flow and elasticity of blood vessels improved; people had higher levels of anthocyancin in their blood

This research adds to the growing evidence that blueberries can be part of a healthy eating pattern to improve heart health.

Easy to add in smoothies, yogurt parfaits, salads, etc.

Go Red, Yellow and Orange with Carotenoids:

Carotenoids show as bright red, yellow, orange, yellow in foods; over 600 in the family

They improve immune function, lower risk of vision problems and cancer; some convert to vitamin A, and are best absorbed with fat

Choose carrots, avocados, tomatoes, summer squash and kale

Canned, fresh and frozen provide benefits

Curcumin in Tumeric: