NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A football game that raises money for someone in the community, will host their 19th annual event Friday.

The North Haven Spring Brawl football game, has always raised money for someone special in the community, and that is certainly the case Friday.

Proceeds from this game will benefit the DeMonte Family. Lt. Dustin DeMonte, along with a fellow officer, was killed in a shooting in Bristol in 2022.

Anthony Sagnella, and co-captains of the defending champs team, Nick Harkins and Brendan Ryan, sat down with News 8’s Alyssa Taglia, to discuss the charity game and fundraising efforts.

Watch the full interview above.