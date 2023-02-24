Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Alliance of Foster and Adoptive Families (CAFAF) is holding an event to prepare foster and adoptive teenagers for prom.

The event, dubbed Avenue of Dreams, provides teenagers with formal attire like shoes, dresses, and suits. The children have a day of pampering with free goodies and services like getting their hair and makeup done, the organization explained.

Photos courtesy CAFAF

Then, at the end of the day, they’ll show off their new attire with a fashion show and affirm their goals and ambitions.

Avenue of Dreams 2023 will be held at Rentschler Field on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Executive Director Margaret Doherty and Outreach Coordinator Krystal Hernandez spoke with News 8 about the event. See the full interview below:

CAFAF is still seeking volunteer hair stylists and makeup artists. Find more information or volunteer here.