(WTNH) – The state’s largest 9/11 tribute is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 11, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks that took place on that fateful day.

Fred Garrity Jr., the founder and executive director of the Connecticut United Ride, joined News 8 to discuss the tribute.

Garrity will dive into what CT United Ride is, what makes this tribute the largest in Connecticut, and how people can get involved.

Watch the video above for the full interview.