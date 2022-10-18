(WTNH) — Believe it or not, Connecticut is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its first electric vehicle charging station.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion is coming up on October 22, and political figures like Governor Ned Lamont will be in attendance.

The ceremony is being held on 72 Plane Road in Newington, on that Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To further discuss the details of the event, the owner of the Connecticut Electric Charging Systems, Ed Ingalls, joined News 8.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Ingalls.