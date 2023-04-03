NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut doctors are re-doubling their efforts to serve patients and keep the community healthy.

Patients should be able to access the healthcare when they need it, and many state legislators are tending to the needs of health officials, mainly due to prior authorizations.

News 8’s Alyssa Taglia sat down with Dr. David Hass, who is also the President of the Connecticut State Medical Society, to discuss how CT can attract more doctors, and what is being done to remove insurance barriers.

The full interview is above.