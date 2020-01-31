Connecticut dogs to make an appearance in Animal Planet’s Dog Bowl

1  of  2
by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — This Saturday is going to the dogs! A number of Connecticut canines will make an appearance in the Dog Bowl on Animal Planet this year.

The Dog Bowl will be paired with the ever-popular Puppy Bowl and air on Saturday, February 1st at 8PM.

There will be 65 dogs from 32 shelters across 11 states, including Connecticut.

Micky, Spud, Sweet Potato, Lady Jane, and Harper of One More Dog Rescue in Wethersfield, Connecticut will all be taking part. Harper and Lady Jane are still looking for their forever homes!

