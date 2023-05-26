GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut foundation, dedicated to the safety of children, is hosting a 5K run in support of the foundation and a law that could prevent accidental deaths due to unsecured weapons.

The Ethan Miller Song Foundation, has had a goal of keeping kids safe. The foundation was formed after the tragic death of Ethan Song in 2018.

Ethan, who was just 15-years-old at the time, died after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured gun at a friend’s house. Now, a state law has been put into place in his name to require safe storage of a firearm in Connecticut.

News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was joined by Mike Song, Ethan’s Father, to discuss the upcoming 5K run, and how “Ethan’s Law” keeps kids safe.

