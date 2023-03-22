NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday is National Puppy Day, so you might want to purchase some extra dog treats!

Wednesday, News 8’s Alyssa Taglia met with Dale Picard, the co-founder of Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities, and puppy instructor, Christina Cameletich, to discuss the importance of training dogs to help people in need.

Foxglove and Zucchini are two pups who have received training from the nonprofit. They have been trained on socialization, basic house manners and obedience. Foxglove has undergone four months of training, which the nonprofit said is the equivalent to being in kindergarten in the program. Zucchini is at eight months, so he is ready to begin intermediate training that will prepare him to be a service dog.

By the time of their graduation, they will have completed about 1800 hours of training.

