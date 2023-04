Conn. (WTNH) — April is Autism Awareness Month. Autism is a complex brain disorder that often affects a person’s ability to communicate, respond to surroundings, and form relationships with others.

News 8’s Alyssa Taglia sat down with Autism Services & Resources Connecticut, Inc. (ASRC), to discuss their 26th annual ASRC Connecticut Walk for Autism Event.

The walk will be held on Sunday, May 21 at 9 a.m., at Quinnipiac University’s North Haven Campus.

Watch the full interview above.