Conn. (WTNH) — Recognizing the growth and accomplishments of formerly incarcerated men and women making substantial contributions to their communities since their release, that’s what Connecticut Hall of Change does.

News 8’s Ken Houston was joined by founder, Charles Grady, Dr. Antoinette Glenn, and Laresse Harvey, to discuss the background of CTHC, and how they are helping the formerly incarcerated give back to the community.

Watch the full interview above.