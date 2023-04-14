Conn. (WTNH) — For 11 years, Connecticut Shoreline Fire Department and The Shoreline Soup Kitchens have partnered for food drives for residents in need.

On Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the two will host a one-day food drive.

The goal is to collect non-perishable food items for shoreline residents.

Fire stations, as well as some grocery stores and businesses, will be teaming up.

Max Sabrin of the Old Say Brook Fire Department, joined News 8’s Gil Simmons on Good Morning Connecticut to talk about the event.

Watch the full interview above.