Connecticut State Employees Campaign Tennis Tournament to be held in Cheshire this weekend

(WTNH)– The Fifth Annual Connecticut State Employees Campaign Tennis Tournament is happening this weekend.

This is a way to get your game on the tennis court and help out an important cause.

Tournament Director John Rasimas, along with State Representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria, explains why you should come out to Copper Valley Club in Cheshire in the video above.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, September 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.