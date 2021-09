(WTNH)– The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) will present the 17th annual Women of Innovation® awards on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

One out of the 36 finalists for the awards and Professor of Geology at Wesleyan University, Dr. Martha Gilmore shares her hard work within the STEM field.

To reserve your spot go to womenofinnovation.org