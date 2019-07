(WTNH) — The Summer of Love is coming back to Connecticut.

The 50th anniversary of Woodstock will be celebrated at Bishop’s Orchards in Guilford on Sunday, July 14th.

The festival begins at noon and runs until 5pm.

People can expect food, opportunities to make music, local bands, arts and crafts.

Participants are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair!

The event is rain or shine.

