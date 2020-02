(WTNH) — A Connecticut woman is tapping into her creative side to help raise money for koala hospitals in Australia.

Paige Davison of West Redding was devastated to see the animals suffering in the wildfires raging in Australia. She is putting her talents to good use, making koala pins and giving all of the proceeds to koala hospitals in New South Wales, Australia.

If you would like to purchase a pin, click here.