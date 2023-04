Conn. (WTNH) — With car payments reaching record highs, many more Americans are finding it difficult to keep current with their payments.

According to a recent report, the number of people who were behind by more than 60 days on their car loans rose by nearly 27% at the end of last year.

Chartered Financial Consultant, John Caserta, sat down with News 8’s Ken Houston to talk about what’s causing this trend.

