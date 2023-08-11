EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Those who would like to forget their troubles can head over to Goodspeed Theatre for their production of Summer Stock.

The production will run from now until Aug. 27 and is the theatrical version of the classic movie that was made famous by Judy Garland and Gene Kelly.

Corbin Bleu, who rose to fame on the Emmy award winning franchise High School Musical, is one of the stars and joined News 8 to talk about the production.

Learn more information about Summer Stock and buy tickets here.

See the full interview with Bleu in the video above.