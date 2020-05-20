Couple shares new book detailing their romance and journey climbing Mount Everest

(WTNH)– Mount Everest climbing season may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

But Captain Harold Earls IV and his wife, Rachel Earls, are reliving their untold personal story in their new book, “A Higher Calling.”

Capt. Earls IV is an active duty Army officer currently serving as the Commander of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a graduate of West Point and US Army Airborne Ranger qualified.

Rachel Earls is a beloved vlogger and host of the highly ranked “Earls Family Vlogs” on YouTube, which garners millions of views from followers who tune in regularly for Rachel and Harold’s discussions on faith, family life and love.

In “A Higher Calling,” Harold and Rachel reveal details of their whirlwind romance and marriage that was prematurely faced with a life and death crisis during a dangerous Mount Everest summit. They say the journey to Mount Everest taught them more about their own relationship.

There are a lot of parallels between Harold and Rachel’s Mount Everest crisis and the current COVID-19 crisis that many couples and families are currently facing. They share what they learned from Mount Everest to strengthen their relationship and how they are applying these relationship strategies now during COVID-19. You can purchase book at: https://www.earls.org/.

Connect with Harold and Rachel on Social at: Twitter: @Rachelwearls @HaroldEarls Instagram: @RachelEarls @HaroldEarlsIV