Cram the Van Toy Drive this weekend

(WTNH) — You can be a part of an annual toy drive that benefits the kids in the mentoring programs at the Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday morning.

Glastonbury School Bus Driver and Organizer of Cram the Van Toy Drive Vinny DiNatale explains how you can get involved in the video above.

DiNatale has been a part of this drive for the past seven years. He has been a Big Brother twice with

Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters. He was named an Outstanding Big Brother of the Year in 2019.

DiNatale is currently matched with an 11-year-old Zeke from New Britain.

You can be a part of the toy drive this Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Richards Irving Gas Station in Glastonbury from 8:20 a.m. to 2 p.m.