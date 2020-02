(WTNH) — Winter can be especially isolating for senior citizens. Gordon Wall, President of SYNERGY HomeCare of East Haven makes a cheer basket that can brighten a senior’s day.

What to put in your care package:

Memory Keepsake Journal with prompts for seniors to tell their life stories

Bingo sheets – stay and play with them for a fun activity

Favorite treats – or bake cookies, make a dinner

Fun puzzle

Soft blanket

Fuzzy Socks

White noise machine

Neck Massager

Hand lotion

ChapStick