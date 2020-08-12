(WTNH)– Creating the right food plan for your family’s needs may be difficult.

The Author of “Superpowers of the Family Kitchen,” Adita Lang, explains how you can change family’s view on food for the better in the video above.

Lang is a mother of two. She learned early how to hide vegetables to make sure her children received proper nutrition. She says parents should not look for a quick solution and bring in processed foods. Instead add quality protein and fats as main staple in their food plan.

For example, eggs and avocado. Lang says it takes longer to digest and will keep them full until lunch.

For more information and to learn more about Adita, visit www.AditaLang.com.