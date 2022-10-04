(WTNH) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and in the U.S., an estimated 264,000 women get breast cancer every year.

Nearly 42,000 people die from this form of cancer yearly, and though it’s less common, men can develop breast cancer as well.

The Connecticut Breast Health Initiative (CT BHI) is a statewide non-profit dedicated to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer by funding education and research.

President of CT BHI, Joyce Bray, joined News 8 to discuss the non-profit’s mission and goals, as well as the realities of breast cancer.

She also told News 8 that CT BHI has reached a major milestone, its 20th anniversary.

Watch the video above for the full interview.