CT first responders exposed to toxins following 9/11

(WTNH)– We continue to remember the fallen heroes of 9/11. The Police Officers Association of Connecticut and the Stamford Police Association want to make sure Connecticut first responders and their families are protected.

Many first responders were exposed to toxins following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Stamford Police Department is hosting an important webinar online Wednesday night from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

9/11 Legal Advocate Michael Barasch talks about the upcoming July 29th deadline to file for the World Trade Center Health Program and Victim Compensation Fund.

Suzanne Greene is a widow of Connecticut State Trooper Walter Greene who went to help after the 9/11 attacks. She shares her story about Walter and how he was exposed to toxins.