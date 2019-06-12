CT Style’s Ryan Kristafer participates in the ‘Reason4Freezin’ Challenge

Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. The ‘Reason4Freezin’ Challenge hopes to help put a ‘freeze’ on the disease.

Healthy Living Expert and board member of the Cancer Couch Foundation Caryn Sullivan explains how you can take part.

Step 1:  Create a video of yourself eating anything cold, like ice cream,  hands-free.

Step 2: In your video, dedicate “my reason for freezin is…” and nominate four people.

Step 3: Tag @Reason4FreezinMBC #Reason4FreezinMBC and share the video on social media.

STEP 4: DONATE to MBC research at Reason4FreezinMBC.org.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta and Alyssa Taglia nominated CT Style’s Ryan Kristafer to take part in the challenge.  Watch the video above to see how he does and who he nominates!

