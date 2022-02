(WTNH) -News 8 sat down with 2022 Connecticut’s Kid Governor Makhi Ettienne-Modeste to learn more about how he is enjoying the position since his inauguration on January 21.

Ettienne-Modeste tells us about everything from his platform as Connecticut’s Kid Governor to his favorite aspects of school.

While Etienne-Modeste advocates for animals as part of his platform, he also tells us about his two dogs at home, Blue and Paco.

