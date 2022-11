(WTNH) — This is the first full year the “Nickel-per-nip” program has been in effect in Connecticut, and it’s generating big bucks.

The initiative has garnered over $4.2 million for Connecticut cities and towns!

To talk about the program more, the President and Treasurer of “Three Tiers for Connecticut” and Executive Director of Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut, Larry Cafero, joined News 8!

Watch the video above for more information.