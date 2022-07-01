(WTNH) – As we head into the holiday weekend, there are a couple of recipes you can try out for upcoming summer barbecues.
Culinary arts teacher at Haddam-Killingworth High School, Joanna Siciliano, along with her son James and daughter Olivia showed News 8 how to make some summer recipes for everyone to enjoy!
Watch the video above for the full interview. See below for the featured recipes.
S’mores in a Jar:
Ingredients:
- 6 (8 oz) canning jars, lids optional
- 1 (1.4 oz) package of chocolate pudding, prepared according to package directions and chilled
- 1 1/2 cups coarsely crushed graham crackers
- 1 1/2 cups marshmallow fluff
- 1 cup mini marshmallows (for garnish)
Directions:
- Prepare the pudding (regular or instant) according to package directions ahead of time, chill in a medium bowl until set
- Start assembling your jars with approximately 1 1/2 Tbsp of crushed graham crackers, then 1/2 Tbsp of pudding, followed by 1 1/2 Tbsp of marshmallow fluff. Repeat process until the jar is full
- If desired, toast mini marshmallows for garnish with a cooking torch
- If you don’t have a cooking torch, you can pour mini marshmallows on a baking sheet, set the oven to “broil”, and when the oven is ready place the sheet on the top rack and leave it in for 15 seconds
- Garnish your jars with mini marshmallows when finished
Cowboy Caviar:
Ingredients:
- 3 Roma tomatoes with seeds removed and diced
- 2 ripe avocados diced
- 1/3 cup red onion diced
- 15 oz black beans rinsed and drained
- 15 oz black-eyed peas rinsed and drained
- 1 1/2 cups frozen sweet corn thawed
- 1 bell pepper diced
- 1 jalapeno with pepper seeds removed, diced very small
- 1/3 cup Cilantro finely chopped
Dressing:
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lime juice (fresh is preferred)
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- Tortilla chips for serving
Directions:
- Combine tomatoes, avocados, onion, black beans, black-eyed peas, corn, pepper, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro in a large bowl. Toss or stir it well so that the ingredients are well combined
- In a separate bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients for your dressing
- Pour the dressing over the other ingredients, then stir or toss well
- Keep refrigerated. If you are not serving immediately, be sure to toss or stir well before serving