(WTNH) – As we head into the holiday weekend, there are a couple of recipes you can try out for upcoming summer barbecues.

Culinary arts teacher at Haddam-Killingworth High School, Joanna Siciliano, along with her son James and daughter Olivia showed News 8 how to make some summer recipes for everyone to enjoy! 

Watch the video above for the full interview. See below for the featured recipes.

S’mores in a Jar:

Ingredients:

  • 6 (8 oz) canning jars, lids optional
  • 1 (1.4 oz) package of chocolate pudding, prepared according to package directions and chilled
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely crushed graham crackers
  • 1 1/2 cups marshmallow fluff
  • 1 cup mini marshmallows (for garnish)

Directions:

  • Prepare the pudding (regular or instant) according to package directions ahead of time, chill in a medium bowl until set
  • Start assembling your jars with approximately 1 1/2 Tbsp of crushed graham crackers, then 1/2 Tbsp of pudding, followed by 1 1/2 Tbsp of marshmallow fluff. Repeat process until the jar is full
  • If desired, toast mini marshmallows for garnish with a cooking torch
  • If you don’t have a cooking torch, you can pour mini marshmallows on a baking sheet, set the oven to “broil”, and when the oven is ready place the sheet on the top rack and leave it in for 15 seconds
  • Garnish your jars with mini marshmallows when finished

Cowboy Caviar:

Ingredients:

  • 3 Roma tomatoes with seeds removed and diced
  • 2 ripe avocados diced
  • 1/3 cup red onion diced
  • 15 oz black beans rinsed and drained
  • 15 oz black-eyed peas rinsed and drained
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen sweet corn thawed
  • 1 bell pepper diced
  • 1 jalapeno with pepper seeds removed, diced very small
  • 1/3 cup Cilantro finely chopped

Dressing:

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice (fresh is preferred)
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Tortilla chips for serving

Directions:

  • Combine tomatoes, avocados, onion, black beans, black-eyed peas, corn, pepper, jalapeno pepper, and cilantro in a large bowl. Toss or stir it well so that the ingredients are well combined
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients for your dressing
  • Pour the dressing over the other ingredients, then stir or toss well
  • Keep refrigerated. If you are not serving immediately, be sure to toss or stir well before serving