(WTNH) – As we head into the holiday weekend, there are a couple of recipes you can try out for upcoming summer barbecues.

Culinary arts teacher at Haddam-Killingworth High School, Joanna Siciliano, along with her son James and daughter Olivia showed News 8 how to make some summer recipes for everyone to enjoy!

Watch the video above for the full interview. See below for the featured recipes.

S’mores in a Jar:

Ingredients:

6 (8 oz) canning jars, lids optional

1 (1.4 oz) package of chocolate pudding, prepared according to package directions and chilled

1 1/2 cups coarsely crushed graham crackers

1 1/2 cups marshmallow fluff

1 cup mini marshmallows (for garnish)

Directions:

Prepare the pudding (regular or instant) according to package directions ahead of time, chill in a medium bowl until set

Start assembling your jars with approximately 1 1/2 Tbsp of crushed graham crackers, then 1/2 Tbsp of pudding, followed by 1 1/2 Tbsp of marshmallow fluff. Repeat process until the jar is full

If desired, toast mini marshmallows for garnish with a cooking torch

If you don’t have a cooking torch, you can pour mini marshmallows on a baking sheet, set the oven to “broil”, and when the oven is ready place the sheet on the top rack and leave it in for 15 seconds

Garnish your jars with mini marshmallows when finished

Cowboy Caviar:

Ingredients:

3 Roma tomatoes with seeds removed and diced

2 ripe avocados diced

1/3 cup red onion diced

15 oz black beans rinsed and drained

15 oz black-eyed peas rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups frozen sweet corn thawed

1 bell pepper diced

1 jalapeno with pepper seeds removed, diced very small

1/3 cup Cilantro finely chopped

Dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lime juice (fresh is preferred)

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Tortilla chips for serving

Directions: