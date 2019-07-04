Cultivating resilience with Success Coach Kenneth Ferrer

We all know what it feels like to get bogged down by life every once in a while. Success coach Kenneth Ferrer stopped by the News 8 studio to talk about how to shift your mentality to push past those annoying obstacles in life.

Ferrer said it is all about mindset. For example, if you are in a situation where you are feeling irritated and annoyed, Ferrer suggests taking some time to think about what you are grateful for in life. He says this can help remind you of the positive aspects in life, and you will stop thinking negative thoughts.

Ferrer also said it is helpful to find a community. Find people who have the same goals as you, and they will be able to help you stay on track.

Ferrer also talked about his favorite book, The Happiness Advantage by author and researcher Shawn Achor. Ferrer said that in the book, it discusses how feeling in control, not necessarily being in control, is what’s important to happiness and success.

Ferrer said this means that mindset is so much more important than people think.