Current workforce trends amid the pandemic

(WTNH)– One in three Americans say their careers have been taken off course as a result of COVID-19’s turbulent impact on the U.S. job market, according to the Career Optimism Index Study.

The new report revealed 42 percent of people don’t see a clear path forward for advancing their careers over the long-term. Despite this, 78 percent of Americans remain optimistic when it comes to their career outlook.

Chief Academic Officer and Provost for University of Phoenix, John Woods, shares the key findings and current workforce trends in the video above.

For more information about the University of Phoenix Career Institute and the complete Career Optimism Index Study visit www.phoenix.edu/career-institute.