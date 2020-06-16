 

Custom and handmade gift ideas for Dad this Father’s Day

(WTNH)– If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for Dad, we’ve got you covered.

Founder and Editor in Chief of Downtown Chic Moms, Mary Wassner, shows us a selection of custom and handmade pieces in the video above.

Here are some of Wassner’s suggestions: 

  • DIY Personalized Father’s Day Coupon Book
  • DIY Apron
  • Liquid Lab Virtual Mixology Class
  • Pamper dad with Beau Brummell Shower Essentials Set
  • Chili Blanket: hydro-powered, temperature-controlled weighted blanket 

For more information, you can head to www.downtownchicmoms.com.

