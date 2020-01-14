D.I.Y skin detox face masks

(WTNH) — Holistic skin care expert Rachel Pontillo makes D.I.Y face masks for your post-holiday skin needs.

Too much alcohol and sweet treats can have a visible impact on your skin, such as broken capillaries, puffiness, breakouts, and even extra fine lines and wrinkles.

Drinking items like green smoothies, lemon water, and herbal teas to support liver health can help prevent skin damage.

Charcoal, yogurt, clay, and herbs are all essential for creating a moisturizing face mask. To learn how to make your own, watch the video above.