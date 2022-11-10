(WTNH) — Combining animals and sustainability, News 8 sat down with Laura Burban, the director and an animal control officer at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Burban noted how the animal shelter is an integral part of the Branford community, and also spoke about a new location opening up in the near future.

There’s also going to be a fundraiser coming up to raise money for the shelter to buy its own electric vehicle.

Alongside Burban was trusty companion Turtle, a friendly face and excellent dog.

Watch the video above for the full interview.