Dark chocolate holiday bark with April Godfrey

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a festive holiday bark.

Ingredients:

1 bag chocolate chips (dark, semi-sweet or milk chocolate)

1 tsp coconut oil

Dried raspberries

Chopped pistachio nuts

Toasted pumpkin seeds (optional)

Pomegranate seeds

Shredded coconut (optional)

Sea salt

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 tsp coconut oil

Directions:

~Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

~Fill a saucepan with an inch and a half of water, fit heat proof bowl over the top so it is not touching the water.

*tip: make sure the inside of the bowl is completely dry. Any water will mess with this process!

~Heat over medium (you will be at the ready to turn to low) add 1/2 the bag of chocolate chips and the coconut oil.

~Stir until chips begin to melt, add the rest of the chips and turn to low.

~Keep over heat until chips are 80% melted, remove from heat and keep stirring, the rest of the chips will melt.

~Pour melted chocolate into the prepared baking sheet and spread to desired thickness with a rubber spatula.

~Sprinkle all toppings onto the chocolate and gently press.

~Repeat chocolate melting with white chocolate chips.

~Using a spoon, drizzle the white chocolate over the top of your gorgeous creation!

~Place in freezer for one hour.

~Remove tray of delicious and roughly break, however you choose!