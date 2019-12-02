Dark chocolate holiday bark with April Godfrey

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a festive holiday bark.
Ingredients:
1 bag chocolate chips (dark, semi-sweet or milk chocolate)
1 tsp coconut oil
Dried raspberries
Chopped pistachio nuts
Toasted pumpkin seeds (optional)
Pomegranate seeds
Shredded coconut (optional)
Sea salt
1 cup white chocolate chips
1 tsp coconut oil
Directions:
~Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
~Fill a saucepan with an inch and a half of water, fit heat proof bowl over the top so it is not touching the water.
*tip: make sure the inside of the bowl is completely dry. Any water will mess with this process!
~Heat over medium (you will be at the ready to turn to low) add 1/2 the bag of chocolate chips and the coconut oil.
~Stir until chips begin to melt, add the rest of the chips and turn to low.
~Keep over heat until chips are 80% melted, remove from heat and keep stirring, the rest of the chips will melt.
~Pour melted chocolate into the prepared baking sheet and spread to desired thickness with a rubber spatula.
~Sprinkle all toppings onto the chocolate and gently press.
~Repeat chocolate melting with white chocolate chips.
~Using a spoon, drizzle the white chocolate over the top of your gorgeous creation!
~Place in freezer for one hour.
~Remove tray of delicious and roughly break, however you choose!