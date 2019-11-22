Dealing with hearing loss

(WTNH) — A former professional football player is back in the game after addressing his hearing loss.

Terry Hanratty, is a long-time New Canaan resident and former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

My hearing loss was creating real difficulties, to the point where I could no longer ignore it. Even during the holidays, with my family, times that were meant to be enjoyable were becoming of a source of stress. That is, until I confronted the situation head on.” – Terry Hanratty

To learn more about the importance of getting your hearing checked, watch the interview with Hanratty and his audiologist Dr. Nancy Datino above.